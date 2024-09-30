Taking Care of Ourselves & Each Other

2024-2025 Flu and COVID Vaccines for Stanford Students and Dependents

A young individual is vaccinated. Credit: Oksana Skrypichaiko / iStock

Flu and COVID shots are currently available at the Vaden Health Center and Walgreens at Vaden for 2024-2025.* Flu and COVID shots are available at the Vaden Injection Clinic by appointment through the VadenPatient Portal or at Walgreens at Vaden daily during walk-in hours.

* Kaiser patients: flu shots may be obtained through the Vaden Injection Clinic only. COVID shots will only be covered at Kaiser locations.

Make an Appointment

Go to the VadenPatient Portal to book an appointment.

Note: No appointments are necessary for flu and COVID shots provided by Walgreens at Vaden.

Hours of Operation

Vaden Medical ServicesWalgreens @ Vaden Pharmacy Walk-in Hours
Monday - Friday
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.		Monday - Friday
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
(Flu shots are also available for dependents here)
Additional Information

Flu and COVID shots are also available during any scheduled appointment at the Vaden Health Center (Moderna) or walk-in hours at Walgreens at Vaden (Pfizer). 

You can also schedule an appointment at the Vaden Injection Clinic (Moderna).

Vaden Health Services exterior, 2024. Credit: Nikolas Liepins / Ethography
For students with Cardinal Care only

Cardinal Care Flu & COVID Clinics

Students with Cardinal Care have access to dedicated clinic hours starting on October 3 and 4 in front of the Vaden Health Center and continuing every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Additional appointments will open as needed. 

Access the Stanford Events Listing Here

