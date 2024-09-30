Main content start
2024-2025 Flu and COVID Vaccines for Stanford Students and Dependents
Flu and COVID shots are currently available at the Vaden Health Center and Walgreens at Vaden for 2024-2025.
Flu and COVID shots are currently available at the Vaden Health Center and Walgreens at Vaden for 2024-2025.* Flu and COVID shots are available at the Vaden Injection Clinic by appointment through the VadenPatient Portal or at Walgreens at Vaden daily during walk-in hours.
* Kaiser patients: flu shots may be obtained through the Vaden Injection Clinic only. COVID shots will only be covered at Kaiser locations.
Make an Appointment
Hours of Operation
|Vaden Medical Services
|Walgreens @ Vaden Pharmacy Walk-in Hours
|Monday - Friday
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Monday - Friday
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
(Flu shots are also available for dependents here)
Additional Information
Flu and COVID shots are also available during any scheduled appointment at the Vaden Health Center (Moderna) or walk-in hours at Walgreens at Vaden (Pfizer).
You can also schedule an appointment at the Vaden Injection Clinic (Moderna).