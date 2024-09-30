2024-2025 Flu and COVID Vaccines for Stanford Students and Dependents

Flu and COVID shots are currently available at the Vaden Health Center and Walgreens at Vaden for 2024-2025.* Flu and COVID shots are available at the Vaden Injection Clinic by appointment through the VadenPatient Portal or at Walgreens at Vaden daily during walk-in hours.



* Kaiser patients: flu shots may be obtained through the Vaden Injection Clinic only. COVID shots will only be covered at Kaiser locations.